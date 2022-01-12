Shirley Williams Dick, 88, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Shirley was born on Jan. 28, 1933, in Paducah to Roscoe and Nell Clark Park. She retired from the United States Postal Service as a rural carrier. Shirley had the gift of hospitality and hosting grand parties. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Shirley was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed volunteering at church and was on the WMU.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Brenda Egner (Dean), of O’Fallon, Missouri, Tami Kinsey (Marty), of Wentzville, Missouri; one son, Doug Williams (Debbie), of Paducah; one sister, Lois Steger, of West Paducah; two brothers, Mickey Park (Becky), of Louisville, David Park (Vicki) of Savannah, Georgia; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dick; her first husband, J.R. Williams; one grandson, Caleb Kinsey; two sisters, Sharon Bertoni, Carolyn Eyer; one brother, Kenneth Park and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center 1530 Lone Oak Road. Paducah, KY 42003.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
