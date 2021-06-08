BURNA — Shirley Ward Kirk, 74, of Burna, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her sister’s residence.
Shirley was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Paducah, to the late Paul and Lucille Rudolph Ward. She was a 1964 graduate of North Marshall High School and later attended Draughons Business College of Paducah. She worked as a secretary at multiple different businesses including Citizens Bank, Wicks Lumber, and Three Rivers Quarry. She later became a certified pharmacy technician and spent many years working at Clinic Pharmacy and most recently at Kmart Pharmacy.
Shirley was a member of Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a member of the Livingston County Homemakers Association. She enjoyed going to classic car shows and loved spending time with all of her loving dogs.
She is survived by her son, Les English of Burna; her sister, Paulette Bearden of Sharpe; two grandchildren, Jessica English Cummings and Leslie Ann English; one great-grandchild, Gerdie English; nephew, Dale Bearden; great-nephew, Jeremi Bearden (Kayla); two great-nieces, Brittaney Walker (Drew) and Kristi Rogers (Justin); nine great-great-nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Shirley Frensley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kirk; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Oakland Cemetery Association, c/o Paulette Bearden, 2010 Old Calvert City Rd, Calvert City, KY 42029.
You may share a hug, send a message, or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.