Shirley Valerius, 78, of Paducah died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center.
Mrs. Valerius worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Mat Valerius of Paducah; two sons, Chris Valerius and Scott Valerius, both of Paducah; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Henry Hodge and Mary Buvetta Albritten Hodge; a sister; and a brother.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hope Unlimited Family Care Center, 1101 Jefferson St., Paducah, KY 42001; or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 2025 Cairo Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, services for Mrs. Valerius will be private.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Hugs for Mrs. Valerius must be received by 5 p.m. today, April 2, 2020. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug, light a candle of remembrance or leave a message of condolence.
