BENTON — Shirley M. Uzzle, 88, of Benton, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a homemaker and a cook at South Marshall Middle School. She was a member of the Benton Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Chester L. Uzzle of Benton; sons, Michael Uzzle of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Jeffrey Uzzle of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; daughter, Debra Fielder of Murray; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Her parents were Euell and Margaret (McKinney) Jones.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Edwards Cemetery, Murray Highway, Benton. Cory Westerfield will officiate. Interment will follow the service.
No public visitation is scheduled.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Parkinson’s Research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
