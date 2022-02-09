Shirley Smallwood, 72, of West Paducah, died at 2:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was employed as a hospital dietary aide and was a lifetime member of New Life Apostolic Tabernacle.
She is survived by her daughter, Donita Smallwood Rhoton of Ocala, Florida; her son, James R. Smallwood of West Paducah; her sisters, Janice Faye Walls of Paducah and Carol K. Fletcher of Calvert City; three grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Charles Smallwood; son, Donald Charles Smallwood, Jr; brother, Dale Barnhart. Her parents were Omar Dale and Mary Virginia Barr Barnhart.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. James Rundles and Rev. Tony Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may call 9 a.m. — noon Saturday at the funeral home.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.