Shirley Ann Prather-Freeman, 71, of Paducah, died at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
She was formerly employed at Kroger as a deli-cook.
She is survived by her mother, Thelma Rogers Prather of Paducah; three sons, David Freeman of Fitchbur, Wisconsin, Samuel Tarrance Freeman of Paducah and James Prather of Hermitage, Tennessee; two daughters, Nika Freeman and Wilma Freeman, both of Paducah; one brother, Don Prather of Paducah; two sisters, Thelma Leavell and Linda Dyson, both of Paducah; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Prather; a daughter, Penny Prather; and four brothers.
Services will be noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home. The Rev. Michael Wade will officiate.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Those attending are asked to abide by state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, especially in maintaining a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing within the facility.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences or light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
