BROOKPORT, Ill. — Shirley (Owens) Kotter, 80 of Brookport, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with her son, David Kotter officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and traveling.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard “Dick” Kotter; sons, Richard Dale Kotter and wife Melissa, Christian Kotter and wife Sarah, David Kotter and wife Niki, and Charles Kotter and wife Ann; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Dee Taylor; brother, Wes Owens and wife Flo; sister-in-law, Debbie Owens; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Jennie (Cordes) Owens; brothers, Don LaFond (Barbara), Stanley Owens; and brother-in-law, Don Taylor.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
