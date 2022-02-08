SYMSONIA — Shirley Jean Norton, 86, of Symsonia, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was a retired title clerk in the office of the Marshall County Clerk and a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Norton, Sr.; three sons, Gary Darnall, Hardin, Marvin Darnall, Clarksville, Tennessee, and Dennis Darnall, Mayfield; one daughter, Jeannie Lee, Benton; one brother, Jerry Pullen, Paducah, Kentucky; one step-son, Robert Norton, Jr., Symsonia, Kentucky; four step-daughters, Deanna King, Dyer, Tennessee, Lisa Bobbitt, Debbie Keathley, and Linda Horner all of Milan, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Stephens; one brother; and one sister. Her parents were Clarence and Minnie Beatrice (King)
Pullen.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Jerry Pullen officiated. Interment followed in Wallace Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 7th, 2022 at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
