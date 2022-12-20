Shirley Ann Morris, 85, of Mayfield, died at 7:54 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Ann Futrell of Water Valley; David Gray of St. Charles, Missouri; Timmy Gray of Wingo; and Tammy Edwards of Lufkin, Texas; her three grandchildren, Nichole Clark, Cody McKinney, and Dagon Edwards; and five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Morris; one brother, four sisters, and one grandson. Her parents were James and Mary Fields Mullins.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Dr. Charles Frazier and Rev. Joey Green officiating. Burial will follow in the Mayfield Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield.
