Shirley McElrath, 77, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab in Paducah.
Shirley was a longtime member of Eastside Holiness Church. In her younger years, Shirley loved bowling both with her family and in leagues. Later in life, she came to enjoy painting while listening to her favorite gospel and country music. As anyone who knows her can attest, Shirley was a faithful and enthusiastic UK Wildcat Basketball fan. She never missed a televised game. But perhaps her proudest accomplishment was being a founding member of the Citizens Police Academy in Paducah. In the summer you could often find her in downtown Paducah doing traffic and crowd control with the other “VIPS”, and loving every minute of it.
Shirley is survived by three children, Mona McElrath Keith, Thomas Patrick McElrath, and Michael Sean McElrath; one grandson, Sean Patrick (Amber) McElrath; one great-grandson, Dalton Orion McElrath; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding Shirley in death is her beloved husband of 56 years, Thomas Dalton McElrath and her parents, Tilghman Baker and Sara Elizabeth Blair.
A private graveside will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with a memorial service at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shown as a donation to a charity of your choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
