Shirley L. Russell, 88, of Paducah, passed away at Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Shirley was born on Nov. 24, 1934, to the late Walter J. Lippert and Dena Heinzmann Lippert. Shirley was a longtime member of the Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served on various committees. She was a member of the Cumberland Pioneers that met each month. Shirley was a graduate of Heath High School and worked as office manager of Western Rivers Insurance Agency for many years. Along with her late husband, Shirley was active in the Eastern Star and Shriners.

