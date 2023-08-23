Shirley L. Russell, 88, of Paducah, passed away at Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Shirley was born on Nov. 24, 1934, to the late Walter J. Lippert and Dena Heinzmann Lippert. Shirley was a longtime member of the Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served on various committees. She was a member of the Cumberland Pioneers that met each month. Shirley was a graduate of Heath High School and worked as office manager of Western Rivers Insurance Agency for many years. Along with her late husband, Shirley was active in the Eastern Star and Shriners.
Survivors include one son, Mark Russell and wife, Kellie, of Paducah; one grandson, Gabriel “Gabe” Russell; one brother, Aubrey Lippert and wife, Betty, of Paducah; two nieces, Julie (Phil) Duncan and Amy (Frank) Wegloski; and two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Preceding in death were her husband, Billy Joe Russell; and her parents.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Gage, with Revs. Bud Russell and Drew Gray officiating. Burial will follow at the Bethel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Victory Through Grace Ministries, 3710 Mayfield/Metropolis Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.