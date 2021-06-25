BURNA — Shirley Ward Kirk, 74, of Burna, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her sister’s home.
She worked as a secretary at multiple different businesses and as a certified pharmacy technician. She was a member of Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a son, Les English of Burna; a sister, Paulette Bearden of Sharpe; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kirk. Her parents were Paul and Lucille Rudolph Ward.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sharpe.
Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Oakland Cemetery Association, c/o Paulette Bearden, 2010 Old Calvert City Road, Calvert City, KY 42029.
You may share a hug, send a message, or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
