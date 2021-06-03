BURNA — Shirley Ward Kirk, 74, of Burna, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her sister’s home.
She worked as a secretary at multiple businesses, including Citizens Bank, Wicks Lumber and Three Rivers Quarry. She was a certified pharmacy technician and spent many years working at Clinic Pharmacy and most recently at K-Mart Pharmacy.
Shirley was a member of Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Kirk is survived by a son, Les English of Burna; a sister, Paulette Bearden of Sharpe; two grandchildren, Jessica English Cummings and Leslie Ann English; and a great-grandchild, Gerdie English.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kirk. Her parents were Paul and Lucille Rudolph Ward.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling arrangements. You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
