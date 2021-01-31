CALVERT CITY — Shirley Kay (Kinnis) Maxfield, 73, of Calvert City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
Ms. Maxfield
was born to her parents, Frank
and Reba (Travis) Kinnis, on Jan. 21, 1948, in Crittenden County.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Brian) Pratt of Gilbertsville, and Deborah Purvis of Paducah; three sons, Joseph Maxfield of Calvert City, James Martin of Possum Trot, and Richard Martin of Symsonia; two sisters, Nancy Marshall of Eddyville, and Brenda (Richard) Zollinger of St. Louis, MO; one brother, Dale (Sherry) Kinnis of Lake City; one half-brother, Demetrius (Leighann) Kinnis; grandchildren, Samantha Martin, Kayla (Kevin Helton) Cissell, Richard Martin, Britteny Martin, Tiffany Cissell, Bobby Pratt, Angel Pratt, William Dick, Jasmine Pratt, Kristen (Jason) Griggs, Brent Martin, Crystal Watson, and Michael Watson; and several great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Vernon Maxfield, Jr.; one son, Gary Wayne Martin; one brother, Eddy Kinnis; and her parents.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Burial will follow in Asbridge Cemetery in Crittenden County.
Friends may visit with the family Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Condolences may be left online at boydfun
Arrangements are under the direction of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
in Salem.
