METROPOLIS, Ill. — Shirley J. Rice, 83, of Metropolis, formerly of Carrier Mills, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
There will be no services at this time. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Rice was a member of Harrisburg Church of Christ. Shirley enjoyed baking and writing songs, but what she loved most was spending time with her grandchildren and her sisters who all shared a very close-knit bond.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Laurie Whitnel and husband Brett of Metropolis and Lana Foster of West Linn, Oregon; son, Ray Rice and wife Karen of Luling, Texas; two stepsons, Dennis Rice and wife Nancy and Steve Rice and wife Diane, all of Carrier Mills; nine grandchildren, Seth Utsler, Phillip Whitnel, Matthew Rice, Christopher Whitnel, Brett Rice, Ronnie Rice, Ryan Rice, Corey Rice, Shawna Rice; several great-grandchildren; five sisters, Naomi Simmons, Linda Okerson, Mary Dalton, Betty McDowell and Shari Stevers; one brother, James Hobbs; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Myrtle (Lampert) Hobbs; husband, Eldon Rice; son-in-law, John Foster III; and sister, Anita Thomas.
Memorial contributions may be given in Shirley’s name to the McGangsters, c/o Lone Oak Animal Clinic, 125 Augusta Ave, Paducah, KY 42003.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
