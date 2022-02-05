METROPOLIS, Ill. — Shirley Holder, 89, lifelong resident of Metropolis, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Shirley was born on Aug. 22, 1932. She was the youngest child born to Ras Vernon Owens and Doris (Franklin) Owens. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church.
Shirley attended Clark Elementary where she received the American Legion Award and Metropolis Community High School where she graduated in 1950. In high school, Shirley loved being a cheerleader and hanging out at the Trojans’ Paradise.
Shirley began her working career at the age of fifteen at the Massac Theater and the Royal Theater. At 17, she worked at Campbell’s Dining Room as a waitress. Following her high school graduation, she attended Draughon’s Business College and worked at the Dairy Master selling ice cream and milkshakes. After completing Draughon’s Business College, Shirley went to work at Miller’s Insurance Agency until the fall of 1956 when she quit to start a family. Later, she joined Bradshaw & Weil in Paducah, Kentucky, where she worked until her retirement in the spring of 1994. After retirement, Shirley loved traveling and going on cruises with her husband and friends. She loved playing cards and watching her favorite television programs, MASH and Blue Bloods. She spent many hours drinking coffee with her friends, but her greatest passion was the time she spent dancing with her husband. Shirley loved big band music and dancing the jitterbug.
She was united in marriage to H.T. Holder on Feb. 17, 1954, at the First Baptist Church Parsonage in Metropolis, Illinois. Together, they shared 49 years of marriage until H.T.’s death on May 14, 2003.
Shirley was a loving, kind, and generous woman, who always put family and friends first. She had a caring heart and was always going the extra mile to help someone. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and made a point to spend quality time with each of them.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ted and Peggy Holder of Metropolis; her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Richard Lewis of Metropolis; five grandchildren, Jason Holder and wife Brandi of Metropolis, Jared Holder and Jaclyn Holder of Metropolis, Zachary Lewis and wife Megan of Byrnes Mill, Missouri, and Kelsey Taylor and husband John of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four great-grandchildren, Lola and Reese Holder and Reagan and Ivy Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Marilyn Grimes; three brothers, Robert Vernon Owens, Donald Owens and Jim Owens; and daughter-in-law, Joy Holder.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Joe Buchanan officiating.
Shirley will be dearly missed, and her memory will forever be treasured in the hearts of those that knew and loved her.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Wonderland Camp, 18591 Miller Circle, Rocky Mount, MO 65072 or Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus in Metropolis. A special thanks to those who helped and cared for Shirley during her illness: MariCris, Michelle, Sheila, and Susie.
