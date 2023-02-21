Shirley Harris, 88, of Paducah, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Life Care Center in La Center.

Shirley was a member of the Heartland Worship Center. She was a native of Christopher, Illinois, and retired from retail sales where she worked for many years in jewelry stores. Shirley loved buying jewelry for family members. She loved the outdoors and being outside. Shirley had a passion for animals, spending quality time with grandchildren and great grandchildren, sewing, and cooking and was known as a true caregiver.

Service information

Feb 21
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Feb 21
Visitation
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
