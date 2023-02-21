Shirley Harris, 88, of Paducah, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Life Care Center in La Center.
Shirley was a member of the Heartland Worship Center. She was a native of Christopher, Illinois, and retired from retail sales where she worked for many years in jewelry stores. Shirley loved buying jewelry for family members. She loved the outdoors and being outside. Shirley had a passion for animals, spending quality time with grandchildren and great grandchildren, sewing, and cooking and was known as a true caregiver.
Survivors include one daughter, Cathy Barks, and husband, Gary of Lone Oak; two grandchildren, Lauren Barks and Matt Barks and his wife, Emily, both of Lone Oak; four great-grandchildren, Parkyr Barks, Dylinn Barks, Lennyn Barks, and Rhyce Barks; one sister-in-law, Connie Dawson, Zeigler, Illinois.
Preceding in death were husband, LeRoy Harris Jr.; parents, Kenneth Dawson & Irene Evett Dawson; one brother, Bob Dawson.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Jason Browning officiating, Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
