MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shirley Imogene Rollins Hargrove, 82, formerly of Paducah, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.
She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Paducah.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Rollins McMillan (Lannie) of Memphis and Sharon Rollins Durbin (George) of Paducah; a son, David Rollins of Paducah; and three grandchildren, Chelsea Rollins, Briana Rollins and Daniel Durbin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Knight and Beuna “Sally” Allen Knight Boarders; her first husband, James Ray Rollins; her second husband, Adrian Howard Hargrove; a sister; and a brother.
Services will be at noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Brandt Lyon officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kuttawa Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.
Please maintain state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of 6 feet of distancing within the facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.