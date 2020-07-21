Shirley Franklin Blair, 84, of Paducah, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab in Paducah. She was born the daughter of the late John W. Franklin, Sr., and the late Addie Johnson Franklin. She was a member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Paducah.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home with Roger Whetstone officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Peyton (Jamie) of West Paducah; her grandchildren, J.P. Peyton (Caitlyn) of Paducah, and Audrey Mansfield (Bryce) of Paducah; her brothers, Jim Franklin (Phyllis) of Paducah, and Don Franklin also of Paducah; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Anderson Blair; her brothers, John Franklin, Jr., Bill Franklin, Carl Franklin, Nelson Franklin, George Franklin, and David Franklin; and her sisters, Dila Mae Emery, Allen Johnson, Norma Turner, Lola Medley, Gladys Powers, and Viola Harper.
