Shirley Elizabeth Farrow, 82, of Paducah, died at 10:02 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mrs. Farrow was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and was formerly employed as a proof processor at Curtis Color Lab.
She is survived by two daughters, Tisa M. Jones of LaVergne, Tennessee, and Merilyn D. Halliburton of Paducah; two sons, Kurt P. Johnson of LaVergne and Clifton Bernard Johnson of Atlanta; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Farrow, Sr.; a son, Rodney Johnson; a daughter, Angela Johnson; and five sisters. Her parents were Leo Horton and Mary Grey.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Wade officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home. All attendees are asked to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
