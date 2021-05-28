Shirley Farris, 85, of Paducah, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Oakview Nursing and Rehab Center. Shirley was of Baptist faith and live out her life ministry serving others through nursing. She had worked at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center for many years. Shirley was a native of Pope County, Illinois. She enjoyed fishing and crocheting.
Survivors include two daughters, Teresa (Victor) Bopp of Paducah, Patricia (Kathy Allen) Farris of Cadiz; one son, Bruce (Donna) Farris of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Timothy Farris, Tara Decker, Andrew (Alli) Farris, Jonathan Bopp, Todd Farris, Thomas (Bethany) Farris and Ryan Farris; seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding in death was her husband of 56 years, Edmond Farris; one son, Stephen Farris; four sisters, Doris Bristow, twin sister, Mary Parrish, Betty Munsch, and Wanda Fike and one grandson, Bryan Farris.
Services will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, at noon Saturday, May 29, 2021, with Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Private burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
