METROPOLIS, Ill. — Shirley F. Maess, 85, of Metropolis, passed away at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Pell Cemetery with Steve Karraker officiating. We ask that everyone attending the service practice customarily accepted social distancing and wear a face covering.
Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and had a special love for babies. She managed Lot O Savings from 1970 to 1983, had been a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts in Brookport, served as the President of the PTA at Unity Elementary School, and was a member of Metropolis Church of Christ.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Michael Middleton and wife Janna, Stephen Middleton and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Julie Janzow and husband Micah, Clint Middleton, Laura Middleton, Seth Middleton, and wife June, Brett Middleton and wife Andrea, Seth Middleton and wife Zeyan; great-grandchildren, Tyrus Paul Janzow, Soren Janzow, Audrey Darnell, Mallory Darnell, Avery Middleton; sister, Mattie Gilbert and husband Jack; several nephews and great-nieces.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey Snyder and Luella (Timmons) Schroeder; husband of 48 years, Otis Maess; sister, Mary Sue Croft; brother, Robert Tobin.
Memorials may be made in Shirley’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Pallbearers will be David Busclas, Clint Middleton, Brett Middleton, Jack Gilbert, Micah Janzow, and Seth Middleton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
