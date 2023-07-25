SMITHLAND — Shirley Edwina Curry, 90, passed from this life Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her home in Smithland.
Shirley was an amazing cook who cooked for Ingram Barge Company. She was an avid gardener and loved to sew. She was a member of Ledbetter United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Charles W. Curry; two daughters, Cynthia Stembridge (Jerry) of Evansville, Indiana; Angela Austin of Paducah; son, Keith Guill (Lana) of Ledbetter; two step-daughters, Amy Doom (Gary) of Tiline and Lynn Scarbrough (John) of Burna; one stepson, Daniel Newberry (Cheryl) of Ohio; sister, Clyda Hester (Rudy) of Ohio; brother, Delbert Wayne Ross of Indiana; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband Henry Jacobs; parents Glenn and Lourine (McCoy) Sherelle; a sister, Wanda; brothers, Jerry, William, Glenn, and Wade.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
