SMITHLAND — Shirley Edwina Curry, 90, passed from this life Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her home in Smithland.

Shirley was an amazing cook who cooked for Ingram Barge Company. She was an avid gardener and loved to sew. She was a member of Ledbetter United Methodist Church.

Service information

Jul 26
Visitation
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
212 East Main Street
Salem, KY 42078
Jul 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
12:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
212 East Main Street
Salem, KY 42078
