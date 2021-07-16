GILBERTSVILLE

— Shirley Fay

Edwards, 81 of Gilbertsville, died

on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home.

She was a beauty operator, former

owner of Maggie’s Jungle Golf and

member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Surviving are

her husband,

Tony Edwards of Gilbertsville; and a brother, John

Turner of

Gilbertsville.

She was preceded

in death by three brothers and four sisters. Her parents

were Lawrence and Eura Mae (Thompson) Turner.

A graveside

service will be held

at 3 p.m. Saturday,

July 17, 2021, at

Marshall County Memory Gardens

in Benton with the

Rev. Jack Kee

officiating.

No public visitation

is scheduled.

Collier Funeral

Home of Benton

is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions

may be given to

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude

Place, Memphis,

TN 38105.

Service information

Jul 17
Graveside
Saturday, July 17, 2021
2:30PM
Marshall Co. Memory Gardens
1907 U.S. Hwy 641 North
Benton, KY 42025
