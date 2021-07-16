GILBERTSVILLE
— Shirley Fay
Edwards, 81 of Gilbertsville, died
on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home.
She was a beauty operator, former
owner of Maggie’s Jungle Golf and
member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Surviving are
her husband,
Tony Edwards of Gilbertsville; and a brother, John
Turner of
Gilbertsville.
She was preceded
in death by three brothers and four sisters. Her parents
were Lawrence and Eura Mae (Thompson) Turner.
A graveside
service will be held
at 3 p.m. Saturday,
July 17, 2021, at
Marshall County Memory Gardens
in Benton with the
Rev. Jack Kee
officiating.
No public visitation
is scheduled.
Collier Funeral
Home of Benton
is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions
may be given to
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,
501 St. Jude
Place, Memphis,
TN 38105.
