CALVERT CITY — Shirley Doratha Smith, 85, of Calvert City, passed away at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Born June 19, 1936, in Calvert City, Shirley was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Barrett and the late Naomi (Kennedy) Barrett. On Oct. 23, 1955, she married the love of her life, the late Charles “Pete” Smith. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Little Cypress Baptist Church.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Bobby R. Smith (Fran), of Calvert City and Christopher C. Smith (Kirby), of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Shelia Ann Rushing (Stan), of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren, Jessica Smith (fiancé-Mike), Chase Rushing, Derek Smith, Shantell Jenkins (Eric), Jacob Smith, and Grant Smith; five great-grandchildren, Dallas Davis, Kruz Powell, Jayden Jenkins, Jaxon Jenkins, and Luca Smith; three brothers, Gerald Dean Barrett, Lonnie Wayne Barrett, and Jerry Don Barrett; three sisters, Charlene Smith, Glynda Parker, and Sandra Faith.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Rev. Steve Smith and Rev. Jewell Barrett officiating. Burial will follow at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003; and Calvert City Convalescent Center, 1201 East 5th Ave., Calvert City, KY 42029.
You may share a hug, send a message, or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
