Shirley Dean York, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. She was born on Feb. 20, 1937, in Marshall County, to the late Joseph Jamie Henson and Mamie Frances Hale Henson. Shirley was a sales clerk for 30 plus years and retired from Perry’s Ladies Clothing Store. She was a member of West End Baptist Church.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Alvin York Jr. and Bruce York both of Paducah; companion, Dale Hall of Paducah; three grandchildren, Benjamin Allen York, Branston York, and Conner Holmes; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin York Sr.; son, Phillip York; sister, Ruby Lowery; brother, Billy Joe Henson and her parents.
The family would like to express a special thanks to, Dale Hall, Branston York, Jessica Richardson, Glenda Hobbs, Sharon Dickerson, her CNA-Sylvia and her best friend, Soncia Martin for all their loving care that they gave to Shirley.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Monte Hodge officiating.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to West End Baptist Church, 324 South 28th St., Paducah, KY 42003.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
