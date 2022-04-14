Shirley D. Bell, 86, of Paducah died Tuesday April 11, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Bell was a devoted housewife to the late Dwain Lee Bell, (singer and musician) for 61 years. She was a member of Southland Baptist Temple.
She is survived by one son, Eddy (Valerie) Bell of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday April 15, 2022, at the Bolton Cemetery in Graves County. Rev. David Parish officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
