Shirley Ann Curtis, 84, of West Paducah, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Shirley was a member of Local #37, International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers.

Shirley is survived by three daughters, Vickie Burns of West Paducah, Teresa Wray of West Paducah, Beverly Loggins of Smyrna, Tennessee; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and one step-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Curtis; and three brothers. Her parents were Ray and Ada Blankenship Helm.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield.

Friends may call noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Curtis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 24
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, April 24, 2022
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Apr 24
Visitation
Sunday, April 24, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In