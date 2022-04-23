Shirley Ann Curtis, 84, of West Paducah, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Shirley was a member of Local #37, International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Vickie Burns of West Paducah, Teresa Wray of West Paducah, Beverly Loggins of Smyrna, Tennessee; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and one step-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Curtis; and three brothers. Her parents were Ray and Ada Blankenship Helm.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield.
Friends may call noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.