PRINCETON — Shirley Ann Crowell, age 82, of Princeton, formerly of Paducah, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a homemaker.
She is survived by three nieces; Robbie Tarry of Kevil, Bobbie Griffin of Kevil and Laurie Wring of Paducah; and one nephew, Kelly Cox of Paducah.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James “Red” Finni Crowell; her parents Cletus Cox and Ella Mae Dillworth Cox, a sister; and two brothers
Services will be private. Morgans Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Services will be private. Morgans Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
