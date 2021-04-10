BUCHANAN, Tenn. — Shirley Ann Mullinax Brindley, 85, of Buchanan, formerly of Griggstown, Kentucky, died on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by a daughter, Christina Stevenson of Buchanan; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Gillihan and Sheila Mullinax; a son, Cliff Edwin Stevenson; three sisters; and two brothers. Her parents were Ona and Lillian Mullinax.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home Chapel in Benton, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Mullinax Cemetery.
Friends may call starting at noon until the service time Monday at the funeral home.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling arrangements.
