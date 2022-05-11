Shirley Bratton, 85, of Paducah, passed away Friday May 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born in Low Gap, Arkansas.
She attended Heartland Church in Paducah
She is survived by three daughters, Carla (Mike) Hankins, Caryl Sledd, and Pam (Tom) Popko; two sons, Phillip Lane and John Jeffery (Lori) Bratton; two sisters, Vickie Hogan and Sue Claus; 13 grandchildren, William Sledd, Christie Brinker, Michelle Petterson, Michael Hankins, Jr., Jeff Bratton, Jr. Brittany Dupree, Lauren Popko, Alex Popko, Sabrina Paris, Kristina Suits, Phillip Rayburn, Josh Lane, Katy Lane; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Bratton; one son, Mike Lane; her parents, George Custer and Pearl Kilgore Wishon; four brothers, Bob, Bill, Ken and Johnny Wishon; and two sisters, Maxine Greathouse and Pauline Barr.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Thursday May 12, 2022 at Lindsey Funeral Home. The Rev. Dean Emmerson officiating. Friends may visit with the family starting at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lindsey Funeral Home.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.