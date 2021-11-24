Shirley Bailey Vinson, loving mother, loving grandmother, loving great grandmother, loving sister, loving aunt, and loving friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 21, 2021. She fought a long battle with Multiple Myeloma but God decided it was time to start a new life in heaven.
Shirley was born on Aug. 1, 1935, to Ruby Moore Bailey and Rudy Bailey. She grew up in Possum Trot, and became a Christian at Vaughn’s Chapel Presbyterian Church. She was later baptized at Altona Baptist Church on Dec. 4, 1966, where she taught Sunday school. Shirley was recently a member of Southland Baptist Temple, where she attended for 46 years.
Shirley was a beautician and worked before marriage but gave that up to devote her full care and attention to raising her family. Shirley taught her children and grandchildren that the most important thing in life was living a Christian life. She spent many hours sending cards of encouragement and scripture verses to those she cared about.
“Her children arise up, and call her blessed, …” Proverbs 31:38
Loving and missing her will be her children, Darrel (Linda) Vinson, of Calvert City, Stanley Vinson, of Paducah, Kimberly (Charles) Fooks, of Benton; a step-son, Curtis (Carla) Vinson, of Poughkeepsie, New York; grandchildren, Melissa (Bret) Watkins, Taleia (Ben) Morgan, Savannah (David) Alvey, Benjamin Kimball, Cameron (Kayla) Kimball, Jonathan (Haley King) Vinson, Ryan (Kristen) Vinson, Colin (Camilla) Vinson, and Eric Vinson; and 12 great-grandchildren; devoted sisters, Leota Inglish, of Calvert City, Janet Smith, of Gilbertsville, Belinda (George) Knecht, of Calvert City; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 52 years, Jewell Vinson; a son, Chris Vinson; a sister, Malva Jean Stovall; and her parents, Ruby and Rudy Bailey.
Funeral services will be at Milner & Orr of Paducah at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, with Mike Bebout officiating. Visitation will be from 9 — 10:30 a.m. at Milner & Orr of Paducah. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
As Shirley would always end her loving cards, “The Lord Bless thee and keep thee. The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee. The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.” Numbers 6:24-26
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
