Shirley Ann Seay Burgess, 85, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at her home.

Shirley was born on March 7, 1937 in Paducah to the late Rollie Merritte Seay and Thelma Clark Seay. She was an active member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she helped teach Sunday and Bible School. Shirley worked for over 50 years as a local Avon sales representative and made many friends during her career. She loved to spend her free time gardening and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She also traveled quite frequently. From Florida to Hawaii, Shirley was always excited to set out on her next adventure. She was an incredible role model for her family and the most wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Burgess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In