Shirley Ann Seay Burgess, 85, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at her home.
Shirley was born on March 7, 1937 in Paducah to the late Rollie Merritte Seay and Thelma Clark Seay. She was an active member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she helped teach Sunday and Bible School. Shirley worked for over 50 years as a local Avon sales representative and made many friends during her career. She loved to spend her free time gardening and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She also traveled quite frequently. From Florida to Hawaii, Shirley was always excited to set out on her next adventure. She was an incredible role model for her family and the most wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Barney William Burgess of Paducah, and Joseph Lynn Burgess of Owensboro; one sister, Glenda Collins of Paducah; two grandchildren, Kayla Burgess and BreeAnn Burgess, both of Owensboro; three great-grandchildren, Angela, Skylar, and Hannah Burgess.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Burgess; her second husband, Tom Burgess; her brother, Roy Seay; a grandson, Jeremy Burgess; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rob Betts officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Shirley Burgess to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105; or to New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 7680 New Hope Church Rd, Paducah, KY 42001.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Burgess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.