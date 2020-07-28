LA CENTER — Shirley Anne Marshall died at her home Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, which her father Forrest Gough built in 1956. Shirley started and managed the Food Pantry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in La Center for 22 years. She was employed for several years and retired from First National Bank in La Center. Shirley loved to play Rook with her family and going to the beach.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Billy Don Marshall of La Center; two daughters, Kimberly Anne Marshall Watson of Paducah and Stacey Gayle Marshall of Kevil. One sister, Mary Nell Dunn of Paducah. Four grandchildren, Kimberlyn Brooke Watson, Marshall Bryce Watson, Charles Cody Neal and Dylan Thomas Neal.
Shirley was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Buchanan and Brenda Shankle; and her parents, Forrest and Ella Mae Simmons Gough.
Funeral services for Shirley will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Emanuel Udoh officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 570, La Center, KY 42056.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
