CALVERT CITY — Shirley Alice (Cavanah) Pace, formerly from Calvert City, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the age of 91, at Traditions at Beaumont in Louisville.
Shirley graduated from Livingston County High School in 1949 and married James L. Pace the same year.
She was the third daughter of the late Reverend G.O. Cavanah and the late LaVine (Guess) Cavanah.
She is survived by five children, Blair, Bruce, Alicia, Tim and Jim; 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Nicholas, Alison, Justin, Audrey, Abbey, Marley, Kristen, Farrell and Chad; six great-grandchildren, Elijah, Madie, Jordyn, Bradley, Pacelyn, Bailey; her sisters, Rebecca Clark, June Hatley, and brothers, Gerald and George.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James LaMarr Pace; her granddaughter, Alexandra Michele Wempe; and her sister, Sara Mae Clayton.
Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Calvert City, 85 Ash St., Calvert City, with Rev. Dr. Jim Ewing officiating.
A fellowship will follow the service at at the First Baptist Church, Calvert City.
Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5871 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972-0067; or Sunrise Children’s Service, P.O. Box 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047; or First Baptist Church, Calvert City, P.O. Box 366, Calvert City, KY 42029.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
