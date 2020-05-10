WINGO — Mrs. Shirley Alice Futrell, 66, of Wingo passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of the Pryorsburg Community Fellowship Church, and she had worked as a seamstress for H.I.S. Clothing in South Fulton, Tennessee; at Ferry Morse Seed Company; and for Pilgrim’s Pride.
Mrs. Futrell is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Steve) Jones of Mayfield; three stepdaughters, Kim (Lee) Martin of Mayfield, Beverly (Todd) Mills of Mayfield and Rhonda Futrell of Paducah; one brother, Billy (Sharon) Ingrum of Wingo; four grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren and one stepgreat-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy “Rooster” Futrell; one brother, Dwain Ingrum; and her parents, Arthur and Mary Morrow Ingrum.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Wingo Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter, 500 N. 12th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Ingrum, Shane Ingrum, Brian Ingrum, Eli Ingrum, Christian Ingrum, Clayton Ingrum and Steve Jones.
The Brown Funeral Home in Wingo is in charge of arrangements.
