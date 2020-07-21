METROPOLIS, Ill. — Shirley A. Stewart, 76, of Metropolis, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in I.O.O.F. Cemetery with Rev. Travis Wilson officiating. There will be no visitation. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Shirley regularly attended First Baptist Church in Vienna, for years.
Shirley is survived by two sons, James Stewart and wife Penny of Paducah, Kentucky, and David Stewart and wife Tiffney of Vienna; six grandchildren, Michael Stewart, Rachel Stewart, Beth West, Colin Stewart, Kelli Stewart, and Zac Faulkner; six great grandchildren; one sister, Darlene Myers; one brother, Jim Bell and wife Jackie; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Violet Bell; and two brothers, Bob Arnold and Eddie Bell.
Memorial contributions may be given to Shriner’s Hospital for Children Attn: Development Office, 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Byassee, Richard Gordon, Aaron Coble, Michael West, Bob Arnold, Jr., and Lynn Bell.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
