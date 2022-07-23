WINGO — Shirley Ann Dunaway, 79, of Wingo, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 10:25 p.m. at her residence.
She was a member and former pianist of Enon Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 61 and a half years — Joe, daughters — Deborah (Brian) Graves and Denise Manning (Tony Cocke), five grandchildren — Ashley (Chris) Grooms, Brittany (Adam) Hocker, Micah Bailey, Courtney (Adam) Shelton, and Joe-Thomas (JT) Manning, two great-grandchildren — Skylar and Kynlie Shelton, and one sister — Donna (David) Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents — William Elbert Britt and Thelma Nall Britt, and two brothers — J.W. and Gayle Britt.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo with Rev. Ike Murphey and Rev. Spence Pate officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo.
Pallbearers are Chris Grooms, Adam Hocker, Micah Bailey, Adam Shelton, JT Manning and Tim Dunaway.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jones Cemetery Fund, c/o Denise Manning, 2100 Happy Hollow Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.