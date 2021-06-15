Sherryl Hayden, 75, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Paducah.
Sherryl was a loving homemaker. She loved being outside, whether it was sitting on the porch or tending to her yard and flowers. Sherryl loved to make people laugh, even when they didn’t want to, she knew they needed it.
Sherryl is survived by one daughter, Stephanie (Chris) Yarber of Paducah; two grandsons, Jalen Yarber and Tye Yarber; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Sherryl in death is her husband, Larry Hayden; her parents, Mason and Mary Lindsey; three sisters, Alberta Jean Schmidt, Lou Bell, and Marie Faughn; seven brothers, Teddy Lindsey, Arthur Dale Lindsey, Alvin Lindsey, Lynn Lindsey, L.C. Lindsey, Jerry Lindsey, and Tommy Lindsey.
A graveside service for Sherryl will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. June 16, 2021, at Mount Carmel Cemetery with Rev. Joel Harper officiating. Friends may visit the family from 12:30 p.m. to service hour at Mt. Carmel.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
