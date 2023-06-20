ARLINGTON — Sherrye Wanda Fallon, 88, of Arlington, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Clinton-Hickman County Nursing Facility.
Mrs. Fallon was born in Berkley, Kentucky on Jan. 14, 1935, to the late Hazel and Emma Jean Burgess. Sherrye attended Romy School of Cosmetology in Union City, Tennessee, and used her education to own and operate Sherrye’s Beauty Salon for 29 years in Arlington. She was a longtime supporter of Relay For Life and devoted member of Arlington First Baptist Church.
Sherrye is survived by her husband of 27 years, Philip Fallon; one son, Bobby Gifford (Kathy) of Clinton; three grandchildren, Stephanie Gifford, Stacy George (Chris), and Jessica Coyle (Rodney); and four great-grandchildren, Blake Thompson, Christopher Coyle, Aubrey Coyle, and Grayce Coyle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kim Gifford; and two brothers, Frayne Burgess and Anthony Burgess.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023; at Arlington First Baptist Church with David Sphinx officiating. A private family graveside service will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
