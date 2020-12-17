LA CENTER — Sherry Marie Pool, 57, passed away at her home in Columbia, South Carolina, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Sherry was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and raised in Ballard County. She was a High School Graduate of Ballard Memorial High School and a college graduate of Oakland University in Indiana. She resided in Texas for many years moved to Columbia, South Carolina in 2001 where she made her home. She worked for Sysco Foods for 23 years.
Sherry is survived by two sisters, Peggy Bell (David) Spurger, Texas, and Patricia Ann Hall of Wickliffe; two brothers, Billy Pool (Tina) of La Center and James Pool (Ladonna) of Nashville, Tennessee; five nephews, David Bell Jr. of Lumberton, Texas, Christopher Hall of Melbourne, Florida, Lee Hall of Henderson, Jarrod Forrester of La Center and Brett Morse of Colorado; three nieces, Brandie Gravis of Silsbee, Texas, Jayme Perry of Spurger, Texas and Katelynn Pool of Nashville, Tennessee; great nieces and nephews who put the twinkle in her eye, Braden and Madison Gravis of Silsbee, Texas, Cannon and Cheyenne Perry of Spurger, Texas, and Cassidy and Cody Bell of Lumberton, Texas.
She as preceded in death by her parents, Al and Mary Pool.
Sherry was always the life of the party. She was a diehard University of Kentucky Wildcats and St. Louis Cardinals fan. She enjoyed doing charity walks and runs. She was always looking forward to her next vacation. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all.
Graveside Services and interment will be Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Wickliffe Cemetery with Jackie Solomon officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House 1907 Holcombe Blvd. Houston, TX 77030.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
