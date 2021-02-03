Sherry L. Talo, 71, of Mayfield, passed away at 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her residence.
She was a member of the Pryorsburg Independent Methodist Church, and she was a Buyer for the former Ingersoll-Rand Company.
Mrs. Talo is survived by her husband, Terry Talo of Mayfield; three daughters, Kelly Arnett (Greg) Godby of Clinton, Kristi Dublin of Wingo, and Amy Talo Vandiver of Jackson, Tennessee; her two sons, Todd (Roxi) Oliver of Lowes, and Andy Talo of Mayfield; two sisters, Linda Gossum Faughn of Mayfield and Carol Gossum Gream of Mayfield; three brothers, David (Alice) Gossum of Mayfield, Don (Nancy) Gossum of Mayfield, and Johnny Gossum of Mayfield; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edd and Betty Camp Gossum.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Pryorsburg Independent Methodist Church Family Life Center with Rev. Mickey Fowler and Rev. David Gossum officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pryorsburg Independent Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Robert Pearce, 545 Alexander Loop, Mayfield, KY 42066.
The Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
