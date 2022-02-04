LA CENTER — Sherry Kingsbury, 61, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Sherry attended Faith Baptist Church in Wickliffe. Whether it was a scary movie or a crime story, she enjoyed watching tv. She loved her family and her grandbabies very much.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Robert Kingsbury, of LaCenter; one son, James Arnsdorff, of South Carolina; one daughter, Jennifer Delacruz (Francisco), of Florida; one stepdaughter, Faith Barnes (Jacoby), of Paducah; one brother, Michael Manker, of Ohio; two sisters, Jackie Caldwell, of Cairo, Illinois, and Roxanne Manker, of Paducah; nine grandchildren, Jose Osorio, Francisco Delacruz, Devin Delacruz, Arianna Delacruz, Angelica Ramirez, Aundrea Arnsdorff, Lil James Arnsdorff, Cattleya Arnsdorff, and Brealynn Barnes; one great-grandchild, Francisco Delacruz III.
Sherry was preceded in death by one daughter, Tara Arnsdorff; her parents, Charlie and Roxie Manker; one brother, Charles Manker; one sister, Vickie Perryman; one grandchild, Taylor Arnsdorff.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter with Rev. John Carroll officiating.
Visitation for Sherry will be at 10 a.m. Friday morning at Morrow Funeral Chapel.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Wickliffe.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.