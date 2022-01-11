MAYFIELD — Sherry Jenice Eddings Nesler, 67, of Mayfield, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
Sherry was a nail technician and former co-owner of Commercial Waste Disposal. She is a member of the Liberty Baptist Church and an avid UK Fan.
She is survived by her son, Mako (Heather) Nesler, of Melber; her daughter, MyKala (Daniel) Brown, of Paducah; her five grandchildren, Nathan Nesler, Owen and Spencer Brown; Hannah Beth and Brooke Elliott; her sister, Sheila Keeling, of Pottsville; her uncle, Jack (Nancy) Wilkerson, of Lowes; her aunt, Dorothy McClellan, of Lowes; several nieces and nephews also survive, as well as her loyal companions, Roxy and Bezington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Nesler; parents, Barbara Nell (Wilkerson) and James Otie Eddings; her grandparents, Marguerite (Oliver) and Col. Paul Wilkerson.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Paul Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Randy Rives, 426 Alvin Road, Boaz, KY 42027.
