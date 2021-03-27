Sherry Lee Haley, 55, of Paducah, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home.
She was a professional assistant in the legal office of Jeremy Ian Smith. She was a member of the former Brewers United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jeffrey Haley of Paducah; her parents, Clifford Browning of Paducah and Rosie DuBois Browning of Cleveland, Ohio; two daughters, Victoria Everett of Las Vegas and Racheal Belcher of Austin, Texas; two stepsons, Will Jay Haley of Brewers and Jarin Haley of Nashville, Tennessee; a step-daughter, Jadrian Charette of Brewers; a brother, Clifford Browning Jr. of Sligo, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Zachary Everett; and a stepgranddaughter, Jaley Charette.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Margo Browning.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. The Rev. Richard Dowdy will officiate with interment to follow in Brewers Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
