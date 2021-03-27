BENTON — Sherrie Taber Lamb, 74, of Benton, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Sherrie was a bookkeeper who could light up the room. She retired from Jones Drilling. Sherrie loved working outside in the yard on warm days with her little Koko next to her. Her heart had a special spot for animals. In her down time, Sherrie loved solving puzzles and traveling. She was also a bookworm who couldn’t wait to start reading a new book.
Sherrie is survived by her husband of 36 years, J.D. Lamb; one son, Tod Taber; one sister-in-law, Shirrin (Jim) Hutchens; and several loved cousins and friends.
Preceding Sherrie in death are her parents, John and Margie Taber.
Per her wishes, Sherrie will be cremated and no services are scheduled.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.