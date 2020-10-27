CALVERT CITY — Sherri Ann Van Horn, 52, of Calvert City passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Sherri worked in the restaurant industry for many years. She enjoyed fishing, baking, and cooking.
Surviving is her partner of over 30 years, David Wagner of Calvert City; her stepmother, Janet Van Horn; and her father-in-law, Lee Kuhnly.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Franklin Arthur Van Horn and Melba Dee Gray.
She will be cremated per her wishes and no services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
