HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — Sherrell Ann Schuster, 80, of Heber Springs, passed away April 23, 2021, at Southridge Nursing Home. She was born October 29, 1940, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late M.J. Schuster and Evelyn Corban.
Sherrell was a Christian woman who loved to share the word of God to others. She wrote beautiful poetry and many of her poems were published. The love for her sister and brother-in-law was very special and she treasured the memories they had together.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandchild; sister, Sandra Lynn Sandifer; daughter, Marsha Catilla; and her son, Tim Jarvis.
Survivors include her sister, Linda Sue Walters of Roxie, Mississippi; one son, Eddie Jarvis of Charlotte, North Carolina; five grandchildren; brother-in-law, Steve Sandifer; nieces and nephews and many others who loved her.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills Cemetery in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
The family extends a special thanks to Southridge Nursing Home, Heber Springs, Arkansas, and Arkansas Hospice for the health care and love she received.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Arkansas Hospice of Heber Springs.
Cremation arrangements are by Heber Springs Funeral Home. Online obituary: www.hebersprings
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.