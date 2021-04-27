PRINCETON — Sherman E. “Chad” Chaudoin, 54, of Princeton, died in the early morning hours of Wednesday the 21st of April at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah due to complications with COVID. For 25 years, Chad worked as a Local Union No. 357 carpenter where he was known to his coworkers as “Sherm.” For over 10 years, he acted as song leader at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. A 1984 graduate of Caldwell County High School and a 1988 graduate of Georgetown College, he served as a director of the board for the Caldwell County Sportsman’s Club, and he used his carpentry skills on numerous mission trips.
A devoted Christian, Chad enjoyed UK basketball, firearms, off-roading with his girls, singing every verse of every hymn, and spending time with his family. He could fix just about anything and was known as a person who would help anyone with anything, anytime. He loved his church, his family, his community, and his Jesus dearly.
Chad is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lou Masavenga Chaudoin, who he met while working in Grand Canyon, Arizona; two daughters, Jaime Sekyavencie Chaudoin and Heather Kacinhepnum Chaudoin, both of Princeton; his parents, Sherman and Diane Chaudoin of Princeton; his sister, Kristin Chaudoin King (Ryan King); and four nephews of Mayfield. Chad’s Hopi name from his wife’s side of the family was Joshoyouma.
Chad was a good husband, a good father, a good son, a good brother, a good friend and a good man. He is missed and our hearts ache that he left this world so soon. But we do not mourn for him as those without hope, because he’s celebrating with God in heaven. We mourn for ourselves because the world is lesser without him. We know we will see him again and be reunited in perfect joy and peace. Until that day, we will miss him and remember him.
And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. — Revelation 21:4
A Celebration of Life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Walnut Grove Baptist Church Missions, Chaudoin Family, 4968 Crayne Cemetery Rd., Fredonia KY 42411. Stories and photos to comfort the family may be emailed to 54memoriesof@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.