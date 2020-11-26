Sherlyn Laurine Topp, 75, of Paducah, died at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was formerly employed at Walmart and was a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Topp of Paducah and Teresa Gillespie of Nashville, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Hillary Tuffin and Miyah Tuffin, both of Nashville; two great-grandsons; a sister, Frances Topp of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Topp and Laurine Dunbar Topp; three sisters; and three brothers.
Services will be at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Calvin R. Cole Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Due to the current restrictions to COVID-19, funeral services will be private.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.